Raiders release Marshall Newhouse

The Raiders will have a new right tackle in 2018.

Marshall Newhouse made 14 starts at the position last season, but the Raiders announced on Monday that he has been released. The move clears $2.25 million in cap space for Oakland.

Newhouse was not particularly effective in those 14 starts, so the Raiders can hope to find an upgrade in free agency or the draft on the veteran. The rest of their starting offensive line remains under contract for next season.

The Raiders also officially announced the release of cornerback Sean Smith. After reports of that move emerged earlier on Monday, Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported that Smith will plead guilty to assault and be sentenced to one year in jail.

The Raiders also formally announced their new deal with defensive tackle Justin Ellis and the signing of wide receiver Griff Whalen.