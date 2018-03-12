Raiders signing Griff Whalen

Getty Images

The Raiders are signing wide receiver Griff Whalen, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Whalen played two games with the Ravens last season, including Week 7 against the Vikings when he made four catches for 23 yards. Baltimore released Whalen on October 31.

Whalen, 28, has played 43 career games, with three starts. He has 51 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns. He also doubles as a returner, with 47 career punt returns and 29 career kickoff returns.

He has played for the Colts, Chargers and Ravens.