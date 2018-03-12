Raiders tender Giorgio Tavecchio as exclusive rights free agent

Getty Images

The Raiders turned to Giorgio Tavecchio at kicker last season after Sebastian Janikowski went on injured reserve and they’re bringing him back for another season.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders have done the expected by tendering Tavecchio as an exclusive rights free agent. That means Tavecchio is not permitted to speak to other teams and can either sign the tender, which is worth $550,000, or sit out the season.

Tavecchio was 16-of-21 on field goals and 33-of-34 on extra points last season. He had been cut by the Raiders the previous three seasons and also failed in attempts to make the Lions, Packers and 49ers before getting his shot.

Gehlken adds that the Raiders are expected to bring in a left-footed kicker to compete with Tavecchio at some point this offseason.