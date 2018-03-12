Rams tender a pair of exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Rams have been busy on the trade market so far this offseason and they took care of some other business before those deals can become official on Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced that they have extended tender offers to running back Malcolm Brown and cornerback Troy Hill. Both players are exclusive rights free agents, which leaves them with the choice of signing the tenders or not playing for anyone in 2018.

Brown served as the backup to Todd Gurley in 2017 and ran 63 times for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also caught nine passes and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Hill has played in 24 games the last two seasons after joining the Rams late in 2015. He’s made seven starts and 58 tackles in those appearances.