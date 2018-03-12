Ravens release veteran DB Lardarius Webb

Getty Images

The Ravens have parted ways with a longtime contributor to their defense, who has played many roles.

Webb just tweeted out his goodbye to the team, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team retweeted him, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed that he has been released.

Parting ways with Webb clears $2.15 million in cap room.

The 32-year-old former cornerback signed a three-year deal last offseason. He’s been with the Ravens his entire nine-year career, but moved to safety in 2016.