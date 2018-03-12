Ravens sign James Hurst to new four-year deal

Getty Images

The Ravens weren’t going to wait for people to tamper with their left guard.

The team announced James Hurst has been signed to a new four-year deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the deal is worth $17.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent, and could have listened to offers from others at noon, but apparently opted not to.

Hurst moved into the starting lineup last year and started all 16 games.

The Ravens also have center Ryan Jensen about to hit the market, so getting Hurst done now provides some stability.