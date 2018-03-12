Report: Aldon Smith pleads not guilty

Getty Images

Aldon Smith pleaded not guilty Monday to assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident, TMZ Sports reports.

Smith’s fiancee accused him of biting her wrists March 3. He faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

Smith entered a rehab facility the day after the incident. His next court date is April 5.

Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015. He remains suspended under the league’s substance-abuse policy, and the Raiders released him last week.