Report: Andrew Norwell to choose among 49ers, Colts, Giants

The Giants remain confident they will land All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell, but they will have to beat out the 49ers and Colts, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Those are Norwell’s three finalists, via Stapleton.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, who signed Norwell as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State four years ago, was the expected front-runner for Norwell. But it might take making Norwell the highest-paid guard in football to land him.

Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler signed a five year, $60 million contract with the Browns a year ago, giving him the highest average at the position. The Panthers had hoped to keep Norwell but not at the $14.3 million it would have cost for this season under the franchise tag.