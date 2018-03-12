Report: Bengals are trading for Cordy Glenn

Getty Images

Not only were the Bills open to trading Cordy Glenn, they were successful at it.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Bills have traded their left tackle to the Bengals.

If Glenn is well, he’d go a long way toward filling a major void for the Bengals.

They took a pair of tackles in the 2015 NFL Draft (first-rounder Cedric Ogbuehi and second-rounder Jake Fisher), but neither of them were able to replace departed free agent Andrew Whitworth last year. All Whitworth did last year was make the Rams instant contenders.

Glenn played just five games last year because of foot and ankle problems, so the Bills know how to play without him. And the deal takes a big number off the books, and likely adds to their significant pile of draft picks.