Report: Bills, Bengals swap first-round picks in Cordy Glenn trade

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

There’s been a lot of speculation about the Bills’ plans at quarterback this offseason, including the notion that they could use their two first-round picks to fuel a trade up to the top of the first round.

It appears that they’ve made a move up the board and they still have two first-rounders at their disposal. According to multiple reports, they have traded the 21st pick in the draft for the 12th pick as part of the deal that will send tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals.

The Eagles used a similar approach when they traded up to select Carson Wentz in 2016. The Eagles traded up from No. 13 to No. 8 in a deal with the Dolphins and then used the eighth pick as part of the package they sent to Cleveland for the second overall pick.

The Bills also have the 22nd pick as well as two second-round and two third-round picks under their control.

The Bills will also be sending a fifth-round pick to the Bengals, who will send a sixth-round selection to Buffalo as part of the deal. Like all proposed trades, the Buffalo-Cincinnati deal can’t become official until the new league year starts on Wednesday.

 

47 responses to “Report: Bills, Bengals swap first-round picks in Cordy Glenn trade

  3. The Bills have to be elated. They get ride of payroll
    and position themselves to get a QB.

  7. Beane is already in the running for GM of the year. You thought the Browns got fleeced ?? Cincy says hold my beer, hahaha.

  8. loading up on picks to jump to the top of the first obviously,but which team will get very happy? browns….giants…colts who’s it going to be??

  12. Brandon Beane is a Stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, draft pick stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun! And he’s having a hard time keeping these draft picks down.

  14. phootbolgawd says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    odd to trade a pick directly ahead of you to a division rival. There must be some wink wink nod nod deal in place.

    ____________________

    they’re not in the same division. Duh.

  15. When did the Rams become instant contenders? When they were convincingly one and done in the playoffs, at home? That only made the Rams instant pretenders, until proven otherwise.

  17. Brennan Huff says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    Why would anyone want a Bills player?
    _________________________________________________________________________________________
    Because they have no NFL in Toronto?

  20. Beane has just made this more enticing for the giants or colts to move back and still get a really good player while picking up extra picks, while not killing the bills. Now it won’t take 4-5 draft picks to convince a team to drop down..

  22. Similar to the Eagles trade a couple years ago when they moved up to 8 before the draft, then used that #8 pick to package themselves up to #2 for Wentz. I get the sense there’s something similar brewing for Buffalo. Easier to move up for a QB from 12 than 21.

  23. I applaud this move from both sides. The Bengals are trying to address an obvious need and if they would have stayed at 12 there’s a good chance they would have had to reach for a tackle. This also gives the Bills better leverage when trying to move up to take what they hope is a franchise QB. I see this as a win-win.

  25. C’mon Bengals. Really? Move back 9 spots in the 1st, to get a guy who’s missed 17 games last 2 years?!?! Only $10m this year. 🙂 Think Cincy might be taking over Browns spot as the ultimate sad sack…

  27. Think the Bills target is Indy at #3. They don’t need a QB. They just need talent, and lots of it. They’d be willing to trade I think, if the haul was the right price.

    That or Tampa at 7th/Chicago at 8th picks. Both teams same situation…need players/talent, they have their QBs.

  28. not sure why people are praising the Bills here. They traded away their starting QB who took them to the playoff. Yes, the QB was not a big name guy but if you draft a rookie, you don’t have to force him to play right away and he can learn. Also, Tyrod had a low cap number compared to some other avg QBs who didn’t take their teams to the playoffs. Then they traded away their starting tackle so they could move up 10 spots.

    There is nothing wrong with building through the draft, the fact is, this is the best way to build a team but the Issue here remains, you can not be too dependent on rookies to be readily successful in the NFL. Sometimes these rookies need a few years to grow, like Kizer with the Browns. And right now, the Bills are throwing all their eggs in the draft basket. So, again, I am not sure why the Bill’s front office is getting praised when they could have kept the guys they had and just build with the draft with 2 first round picks and 2 second round picks and let those guys sit and learn before been thrown into the Lion’s den, where Tom Brady will eventually steal their soul.

  29. Picks are nice, and I give them credit for working it, but you have to actually turn those picks into a great player or multiple great players. As of right now, I don’t think any of these potential first round QBs are going to be as good as Mahomes, who they traded away the right to draft at pick 10 last year…

  30. skoobyfl says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:51 pm
    Beane is already in the running for GM of the year. You thought the Browns got fleeced ?? Cincy says hold my beer, hahaha.
    ———-

    They moved back 10 spots and added a starting tackle. If they get a starter at 21, that means they got 2 starters for the price of one, including one that fills a huge hole.

  32. Trader Beane is very impressive. I am praying his talent evaluation is just as skillful selecting the right players in the draft.

  34. oscarxray says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:12 pm
    Oh Boy…#12 & #22 and next year’s #1. Don’t do it Cleveland. Stay at #4 !!! ………on second thought…….

    ————————–
    that won’t happen for sure. #12 and #22 is enough to move to #4 in the traditional trade chart as it is. They might add in a 3rd rounder to sweeten the pot, but certainly not another first. What I like about the potential for this happening is that #12 and #35 gets the Browns back to #5 or #6. if they take QB at #1, they could be back in the top 6 for Fitzpatrick (or Barkley if he were to somehow make it that late). If the Browns take Barkley at #1, no way do they move out of #4.

  35. Bengals won this trade. Get a starting OL for just trading down 10 spots. The Bills are obviously trying to replicate what the Eagles did in the Wentz trade up but it would’ve been wiser to stay put, and fill the multiple holes on their roster with draft picks. I would’ve only traded one of the 1st round picks for Nick Foles instead of doing this trade!

  36. March 12, 2018 at 5:23 pm
    not sure why people are praising the Bills here. They traded away their starting QB who took them to the playoff. Yes, the QB was not a big name guy but if you draft a rookie, you don’t have to force him to play right away and he can learn. Also, Tyrod had a low cap number compared to some other avg QBs who didn’t take their teams to the playoffs. Then they traded away their starting tackle so they could move up 10 spots.

    There is nothing wrong with building through the draft, the fact is, this is the best way to build a team but the Issue here remains, you can not be too dependent on rookies to be readily successful in the NFL. Sometimes these rookies need a few years to grow, like Kizer with the Browns. And right now, the Bills are throwing all their eggs in the draft basket. So, again, I am not sure why the Bill’s front office is getting praised when they could have kept the guys they had and just build with the draft with 2 first round picks and 2 second round picks and let those guys sit and learn before been thrown into the Lion’s den, where Tom Brady will eventually steal their soul.

    Because the rookie Dawkins is playing LT, Tyrod isn’t the guy, they’re drafting a QB and taking one of the top vets in FA. There’s your answer short and sweet. Go Bills!

  38. rkt4mayor says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:44 pm
    Bengals won this trade. Get a starting OL for just trading down 10 spots. The Bills are obviously trying to replicate what the Eagles did in the Wentz trade up but it would’ve been wiser to stay put, and fill the multiple holes on their roster with draft picks. I would’ve only traded one of the 1st round picks for Nick Foles instead of doing this trade!
    ———————————————————————–
    One is it all depends on how many games you get out of him without injury, plus he carries a big salary cap hit.

  40. Good trade for both if Glenn is healthy. Love where the Bengals are picking at #21. It puts them right in the Wheel house for one of the top centers, James Daniels Iowa or Billy Price Ohio State. Bengals need a center badly. They fix that line and they’re a contender again.

  41. If the Bills are so motivated now to get a new QB why did they trade with the Chiefs last year to give them the Mahomes pick?. When he turns out to be the best pick at QB in years it’ll seem stupid they had no long term plan. Besides starting Peterman when they shouldn’t and giving away Tyrod Taylor

  42. Wake me when the Bills do something other than holding the Super Bowl consecutive loss record.

  45. Getting a Left Tackle is impossible. There’s one available in free agency and Solder’s price is going to be ridiculous. I think getting a player like Glenn opposed to hoping you get a real tackle in the draft is less of a risk. Just look at what happened when the Bengals took Ced and J. Fisher with first 2 picks a few years ago. Lose 10 spots in draft where they will get the 1st rounder they want anyway most likely?? Great trade for the Bengals.

  47. “Move back 10 spaces and aquire a starting Olineman…. not bad for cincy.”

    Yeah one that’s been injured about half the time the last 2 seasons. If he stays healthy fair trade. If he plays as much as he has the last 2 seasons the Bengals got fleeced.

