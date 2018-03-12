Report: Bills, Bengals swap first-round picks in Cordy Glenn trade

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of speculation about the Bills’ plans at quarterback this offseason, including the notion that they could use their two first-round picks to fuel a trade up to the top of the first round.

It appears that they’ve made a move up the board and they still have two first-rounders at their disposal. According to multiple reports, they have traded the 21st pick in the draft for the 12th pick as part of the deal that will send tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals.

The Eagles used a similar approach when they traded up to select Carson Wentz in 2016. The Eagles traded up from No. 13 to No. 8 in a deal with the Dolphins and then used the eighth pick as part of the package they sent to Cleveland for the second overall pick.

The Bills also have the 22nd pick as well as two second-round and two third-round picks under their control.

The Bills will also be sending a fifth-round pick to the Bengals, who will send a sixth-round selection to Buffalo as part of the deal. Like all proposed trades, the Buffalo-Cincinnati deal can’t become official until the new league year starts on Wednesday.