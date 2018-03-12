Report: Brent Grimes agrees to one-year, $10 million deal to remain with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are bringing back cornerback Brent Grimes.

Grimes agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to NFL Media.

Grimes was scheduled to become a free agent this week, but Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht made it clear at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team wanted Grimes back.

The four-time Pro Bowler tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season. He has made 29 starts in his two seasons in Tampa Bay, with 35 passes defensed and seven interceptions.

Grimes, 34, spent six years in Atlanta and three in Miami.