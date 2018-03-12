Report: Broncos will listen to trade offers for C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson‘s time in Denver may be up. But only if someone else will trade for him.

Mike Klis of 9News.com in Denver reports that the Broncos don’t intend to release Anderson, but that they will listen to trade offers for him.

The Broncos possibly expect an offer from the Dolphins. Two years ago, Miami signed Anderson to a four-year, $18 million offer sheet. The Broncos matched it.

With half the money paid, another $9 million remains, at $4.5 million in each of the next two years.

Anderson rushed for 1,007 yards in 2017, a career high. A knee injury limited him to seven games in 2016. If Anderson goes, Devontae Booker likely would become the No. 1 option in Denver, unless they add someone else via the draft or free agency.