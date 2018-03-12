Report: Chargers to put second-round tender on Tyrell Williams

Getty Images

The Chargers signed wide receiver Tyrell Williams as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and that move has paid dividends for their offense the last couple of years.

As a result, the team is reportedly making sure the restricted free agent won’t be leaving without any compensation coming back their way. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams will be tendered at the second-round level. The tender comes with a salary of $2.941 million for the 2018 season.

Williams has 112 catches for 1,787 yards and 11 touchdowns while starting every game for the Chargers over the last two seasons. Schefter reports that he’s drawn interest around the league thanks to that performance and that a trade could be an option if the team gets the right offer.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin are all under contract at wideout for the Chargers, so there’s some depth on hand if they do make a move this offseason.