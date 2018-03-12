Report: DeMarco Murray to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks need a durable and effective running back. They’ll be considering whether DeMarco Murray could be the answer.

Cut last week by the Titans, Murray will follow his Lions visit with a visit to the Lions, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Murray led the NFL in rushing in 2014 with 1,845 yards, and he rebounded from a disappointing 2015 season with 1,287 in 2016, his first year with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to move on, given the emergence of Derrick Henry. The challenge for Murray (and other veteran running backs) will be to shake serious money out of the coffers of the owners, since there are (and always will be) younger and cheaper options.

But young and cheap is no guarantee that a guy will be durable. Murray, who turned 30 last month, has missed only four games in the last five seasons. Someone who can line up and play every week may be precisely what the Cowboys are looking for.