Report: DeMarco Murray visiting Lions on Monday

The Lions need a running back, and a former NFL rushing leader is available.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that DeMarco Murray will visit the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Titans released Murray last week, saving $6.5 million in cap space.

Detroit returns Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, and after ranking last in rushing in 2017, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has made no secret of the team’s desire to upgrade at the position.

Murray, 30, seemingly would improve the Lions’ run game. He led the league in rushing with 1,845 yards in 2014 with the Cowboys.

He has played with the Eagles and the Titans since.