Report: Dolphins shopping right tackle Ja’Wuan James

Getty Images

The Dolphins may not be finished shipping out players once considered part of their core.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins are shopping right tackle Ja'Wuan James, their 2014 first-rounder.

James is entering the option year on his rookie contract, and is scheduled to make $9.34 million this year.

That’s a large pill for another team to swallow (at least for a guy who isn’t near the top of his position), which means the Dolphins might not get much for him if they get anything at all. That opens the door to a potential release, if they’re already thinking about life without him.

James has started 47 games at right tackle the last four seasons, but their line stabilized last year when Sam Young replaced him.

The Dolphins also traded 2014 second-rounder Jarvis Landry to Cleveland after using the franchise tag on him, as they overhaul their roster. And that lack of impact from a draft class is one of the reasons the Dolphins are in the mess they’re in.