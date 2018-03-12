Report: Dolphins the front-runner for Albert Wilson

Getty Images

The Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry, putting them in the market for a veteran receiver.

They may have their man soon.

Miami has emerged as the front-runner for Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. But Rapoport added that “it’s still fluid” as Wilson’s market is “hotter than expected.”

Wilson, 25, had a career-high 42 catches, 554 yards and three touchdowns last season. In four seasons with the Chiefs, he had 124 catches for 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns.