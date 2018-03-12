Report: Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

It looks like the pool of free agent defensive tackles is going to be getting a big addition.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh and that the move could come as early as Monday. The possibility that Miami would move in that direction is one that’s been discussed often since the end of the regular season and a report last week indicated the team was still uncertain about what they planned to do.

Suh’s contract calls for a cap number of $26.1 million for 2018 and he has a $8.5 million bonus due next week. The Dolphins will only get $3.9 million back if he’s designated as a pre-June 1 cut. If the Dolphins make him a post-June 1 cut, which can’t happen until the league year starts on Wednesday, they will clear $17 million in cap space once we get to June.

Suh posted a video on Twitter early Monday from Seattle, where he said he was on his way to work out and that people should look for some “exciting news” later in the day. We’ll see if his location gives a hint about one place he may be interested in landing once he is free to talk to other teams and there’s sure to be a fair amount of interest in a player who will be near the top of our free agent rankings if he does become one this week.