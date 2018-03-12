Report: Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
It looks like the pool of free agent defensive tackles is going to be getting a big addition.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh and that the move could come as early as Monday. The possibility that Miami would move in that direction is one that’s been discussed often since the end of the regular season and a report last week indicated the team was still uncertain about what they planned to do.

Suh’s contract calls for a cap number of $26.1 million for 2018 and he has a $8.5 million bonus due next week. The Dolphins will only get $3.9 million back if he’s designated as a pre-June 1 cut. If the Dolphins make him a post-June 1 cut, which can’t happen until the league year starts on Wednesday, they will clear $17 million in cap space once we get to June.

Suh posted a video on Twitter early Monday from Seattle, where he said he was on his way to work out and that people should look for some “exciting news” later in the day. We’ll see if his location gives a hint about one place he may be interested in landing once he is free to talk to other teams and there’s sure to be a fair amount of interest in a player who will be near the top of our free agent rankings if he does become one this week.

69 responses to “Report: Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh

  2. Kind of have to. He is making more money than most Quarterbacks in the league and he simply isn’t worth it! 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks don’t equal over $26 million per season! No one is trading for that monstrous contract!

  4. Glad to see Miami learned from Tannenbaum running the Jets into the ground and leaving them in cap hell….. Maybe he will end up in Buffalo after he leaves this dumpster fire he’s creating?

  19. I never knew why Mike Tannenbaum signed Suh in the first place. He played well, controlled his emotions, and was a good teammate, but the Dolphins were in rebuilding mode (as they seem to be every year) and a guy like Suh costs too much for a team that was more than a player or two away from being a legitimate contender. He still has a lot left in the tank and could be a great addition to a playoff team.

  25. Say whatever you want. He has made some controversial dirty plays, but for the most part this guy goes all out and has played well. The money is insane and he will get a crazy contract again. The Dolphins are not a few players away from a Championship, so it never made sense to have this Contract. You can hate him all you want, but you will defend him if he goes to “your” team. Full rebuilding… smart move. Go Dolphins.

  30. Suh was never worth that contract. Aaron Donald,who will become the highest paid defensive player in the league, is 10 times better player and person than this egomaniac.

  32. Here we go with a Dolphin fire sale. Think they should fire themselves never mind the players. The fans should be disgusted with what is happening, enough already. Just like the Marlins. We have gone through enough the last “load” of years, why does it keep happening?
    The fans deserve MUCH better than what is on the field.

  38. Miami had to do something to get cap room. Personally never been a fan of Suh but wish him luck. He will find someplace that has money to spend

  39. “….cause the Dolphins make me cry.” – Hootie & the Blowfish (1995)

    Still true today, 23 years later.

    The dumping of Pro Bowl level talent continues…

  42. Bill Bellychick [sic] would love to get his hands on N-Suh, but Suh is too much of a risk, I.e., penalty-magnet.
    “River boat” Ron [Rivera] would love to get his hands on N-Suh, but Suh is too much… okay, you see the pattern now lol

  46. One of the few “intelligent” decisions by former Lions GM Martin Mayhew. Hard decision to let him walk for a compensatory pick, but you cannot allow a DT to have a cap hit of $26 million. Did anyone honestly think he had a chance to play out that contract?

  49. Mr. Nice Guy……I hope that he remains unemployed…but some crazy team will pick him up my guess…. Cleveland or Jets.

  51. eaglesgreen29 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:09 am
    See you soon in Philadelphia….
    _____________________
    Yeah because we have the cap room to maybe buy him a donut…if it is day old and 99 percent off….The Eagles are set on the D-line and don’t need the overpriced and dirty Suh. Unless we’re just trying to take every jerk off the hands of other teams this off-season.

  54. Another example of why i NEVER like my team getting into free agent bidding wars. It’s almost impossible for a guy to live up to a contract like that, and almost every time we see a guy get a deal like this, 2 years later the team is looking for any possible way to get rid of him. When will people learn….

  55. well it makes sense that he would kick the tires in Seattle. After the Hawks lost Bennett to the Eagles, who is going to replace all of his defensive penalties? 🙂

  56. 2018 FA’s now LOADED with DL…..Suh, Poe, Mo Wilkinson, Sheldon Richardson. A team with enough cap space can upgrade in a hurry.

  58. The Suh contract was absurd and many fans knew this would be the result. It was either cut him or restructure and give him more money now to kick the cost can down the road. That can was already huge and kicking it would just mean intense pain. People complain about Suh but he absolutely played well. I have no issues with his play but I wish he would have stepped up as a leader with the amount the Dolphins had invested in him. I expected him to be traded to the Browns in a mega deal involving Landry. Shame the cost is so high but there is no way they can continue with him at that price and he will never reduce his pay.

  60. Why would they cut Suh ?
    It accelerates $22 million in dead cap while his contract salary for 2018 is $26.1 mil.
    Cut him and you save only $4.1 mil in space.
    What’s the point of releasing him unless there’s more than $$$$$ as a reason.
    Personally, he’s a bum. And probably a bad influence in the locker room.

  61. ocdn says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:58 am
    Come on back to Detroit! Just leave the distractions in Miami……

    HECK NO. And I was the ecstatic when the Lions drafted him and was a big fan for his first few seasons.

    Lest we forget the games that Suh played with the Lions with not hiring an agent and such, not to mention his antics and frankly bad attitude. Then they made him their best offer and let him walk, they did the right thing with him.

    Remember that the Lions were in cap hell after multiple years of top 10 picks in the pre rookie wage scale ere. With Calvin’s retirement behind them now the Lions are are finally in a workable salary cap position to start building a complete team. Chasing Suh would be madness. He’s also frankly not worth his headaches Or the contract he will demand.

  63. miami is wisely rebuilding but they also have an overpaid qb and they just traded for an 11 mil per lb.

    so, it’s not all good in miami in the wise decision category.

  65. He would make the Vikings D go into critical mass. But I don’t think he’s a Zim guy and really don’t think Spielman wants to put that much more cash on the line with Hunters contract coming up soon.

  66. Welcome to the EAGLES, I told yall everyone wants to play in philly. haters going to hate lol. Cox, Graham, Bennett, Suh, Long, Derek!!! wow lol lets gooooo!

  67. rideforjesus says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:54 am
    moving on hopefully from the AFC East would be great….
    ——
    Why? It’s not like he did much damage there during his tenure in Miami anyway.

    Just another DT that mails it in after the big contract guaranteed money. Dareus, Wilkerson and now Suh.

  68. Hoping the Giants make a run at him. Pair him up with Snacks, JPP & OV and you got one heck of a DLINE. Takes alot of pressure off the LB’s and DB’s. Suh was doubled teamed almost every snap. One on One hes a beast.

  69. Suh is good, has a tendency for extracurricular action after plays are over, and all that. Just remember, Miami made that offer. They got themselves into this mess. Players get blamed for the contracts they sign so often – as though the teams have no choice in the matter.

