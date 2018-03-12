Report: Eagles trying to retain Patrick Robinson

Getty Images

The Eagles made a pending acquisition at cornerback last week when they agreed to send wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley in a trade that can become official on Wednesday.

The deal will save the Eagles a good chunk of money and it also appeared to give them insurance against the departure of Patrick Robinson. The veteran corner played on a one-year deal in 2017, so the Eagles faced the prospect of losing him this offseason but they are reportedly working to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is working to re-sign Robinson and that the “expectation” is that they will get something done before the legal tampering window opens. The Eagles will likely have to do some maneuvering elsewhere before that becomes official as they’re currently over the $177.2 million salary cap for the 2018 season, but the Smith trade and expected departure of defensive end Vinny Curry will help on that front.

Robinson had 47 tackles, four interceptions and a sack in the regular season and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones are also on hand at corner in Philadelphia.