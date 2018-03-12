Report: Eagles trying to retain Patrick Robinson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2018, 7:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles made a pending acquisition at cornerback last week when they agreed to send wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley in a trade that can become official on Wednesday.

The deal will save the Eagles a good chunk of money and it also appeared to give them insurance against the departure of Patrick Robinson. The veteran corner played on a one-year deal in 2017, so the Eagles faced the prospect of losing him this offseason but they are reportedly working to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is working to re-sign Robinson and that the “expectation” is that they will get something done before the legal tampering window opens. The Eagles will likely have to do some maneuvering elsewhere before that becomes official as they’re currently over the $177.2 million salary cap for the 2018 season, but the Smith trade and expected departure of defensive end Vinny Curry will help on that front.

Robinson had 47 tackles, four interceptions and a sack in the regular season and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones are also on hand at corner in Philadelphia.

19 responses to “Report: Eagles trying to retain Patrick Robinson

  2. they will trade ronald darby, thus obtaining a draft pick and making room for robinson in a crowded cornerback room. all the current corners are outside corners and robinson did a great job in the slot this past season..

  3. The Eagles, Texans and Rams will be very good until they have to pay Wentz, Watson and Goff, then like every other team it will be very difficult to keep the band together. This is not a knock on the those teams its just the way todays NFL is.

  4. I just don’t understand that one. They have a lot of really good young cornerbacks so you would think they’d let him go.

  5. I don’t think Worley is insurance for Robinson because Worley’s not athletic enough to play slot corner. It’s more likely he’s insurance for Darby if we trade him.

    Hope the Birds get something done with Robinson.

  7. four interceptions. That is about the same number that Richard Charmin got in some recent years and he still got named to the pro bowl. It looks like they are not going to trade Nick Foles yet because they cannot afford the risk of losing him but not having Carson Wentz healthy enough to open the season. I doubt that they can keep Patrick Robinson if he had that kind of numbers.

  8. thefirstsmilergrogan says:

    March 12, 2018 at 8:03 am

    —————–

    Theyre going to trade a starting CB on a rookie contract? That they just traded to get? I can guarantee you this…there is no reason to trade Darby. Sidney Jones is an unknown. Jalen Mills is ok, but he is also due a paycheck after this season. And I have a feeling he thinks it will be a massive paycheck, and wont be back. So you keep Darby as long as you can, especially under that rookie deal.

  9. I’d really rather them try to retain Bradham. But PRob was an important D guy too, once he moved into the slot cb role.
    go get ’em Howie/JoeD!

  10. thefirstsmilergrogan says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:03 am
    ——————-

    I would question that move. He will be 31 and command a significant pay raise from last year. Giving a significant contract to an aging vet is suicide in the cap era. Ronald Darby is 24 and was your #1 corner during a superbowl year. Darby only get’s better, Robinson only get’s worse next year.

    Trying to keep the band together is what kills successful teams. Thank Robinson for his contributions and wish him well. The Eagles have a bevy of young, talented, experienced and most of all CHEAP corner backs.

  11. We all trust Howie in Philly..Trading Darby makes sense if you know you’ll lose him next year ( all the talk radio is saying Darby will be traded). Wentz is going to get paid next yr and if they keep Jason Peters this year ( it makes sense to because his cap hit isn’t so different if they cut him with dead cap money) Then Peters retires next year freeing up close to 11 million and they will need all that for Wentz and they’ll lose Darby anyway.
    Vinny Curry will be traded or cut. Darby will be traded. Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins all will restructure for more guaranteed money and a lower cap figure and yes, Howie the great WILL sign one big free Agent and bring back Nigel to keep the LB Corp intact.

  12. I have to disagree with whomever said Jalen Mills is ok…did you watch the same Super Bowl I did? Tom Brady torched Mills over and over again! Mills often left his receiver wide open! It was the most frustrating thing to watch! Mills isn’t ready for prime time, which is why retaining Robinson is important.

  14. I don’t get the love for Darby. He was touted as a cover corner when we acquired him, but I am still waiting to see it. He lines up off the line by 5 to ten yards and gives up the short routes constantly. I know Tom Brady is good, but there is a reason we gave up 500+ yards in the Super Bowl. Cap wise Darby may make sense, but skill wise…meh. I hope he is gone. Honestly, I liked the way Rasul Douglas played. We need to keep Robinson.

  15. rkt4mayor says:

    March 12, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I have to disagree with whomever said Jalen Mills is ok…did you watch the same Super Bowl I did? Tom Brady torched Mills over and over again! Mills often left his receiver wide open! It was the most frustrating thing to watch! Mills isn’t ready for prime time, which is why retaining Robinson is important

    ———-

    Disagree all you like. I watched him all season. And I also know that Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas want that playing time too.

    If you knew what you were talking about, you would know that Robinson plays inside, and Mills plays outside. Mills is not a slot corner, and never will be. Its like comparing a MIKE to a WILL. Different position man.

  16. cruester says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:21 am
    I don’t get the love for Darby. He was touted as a cover corner when we acquired him, but I am still waiting to see it. He lines up off the line by 5 to ten yards and gives up the short routes constantly. I know Tom Brady is good, but there is a reason we gave up 500+ yards in the Super Bowl. Cap wise Darby may make sense, but skill wise…meh. I hope he is gone. Honestly, I liked the way Rasul Douglas played. We need to keep Robinson.

    ————————–

    Darby was ProFootballFocus’s #23 CB for 2017, at the age of 23! Not elite but very good and very young. If you want to go by the Superbowl everyone sucked regarding pass defense on both teams.

    Robinson is at the age where most CB’s skills start to decline, while Darby is still on the upswing. Also, Robinson is looking to cash in this year while Darby is looking to cash in next year.

    I understand wanting him because he had an excellent year for the Eagles but his age and salary demands make that unlikely. Even without signing him the Eagles will probably need to trade a CB.

  17. SBLIIChampionEagles says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:28 am
    Disagree all you like. I watched him all season. And I also know that Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas want that playing time too.

    If you knew what you were talking about, you would know that Robinson plays inside, and Mills plays outside. Mills is not a slot corner, and never will be. Its like comparing a MIKE to a WILL. Different position man.
    _________________________
    As much as I hate to disagree with a fellow Eagles fan, you’re simply incorrect about Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson. Did you know that prior to last season Robinson had never been a slot corner? Obviously you didn’t. Also, Jalen Mills is susceptible to the double move and #15 of the Patriots was making him go Ole the whole game! How can you claim you watched him all season and claim he is a competent starting corner at this time?

  19. Something’s gotta give. Not all will be back. Maybe Worley will be in Corey Graham’s role, hybrid CB/safety/LB. Graham a FA at age 32. As far as Bradham – want him back. But Hicks will be back at LB. Just can’t count on him with his injury history (missed 1/2 season in ’15 and in ’17). Definitely need to draft LB with Hicks’ contract in his last year and Kendricks contract up in 2019 and at a hefty amount ($5.8m this year, $6.8m next season).

