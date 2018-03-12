Report: McCarron could be Broncos’ backup plan if they can’t land Cousins

Getty Images

The Broncos could turn to AJ McCarron as their Plan B if Kirk Cousins signs elsewhere, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McCarron and Broncos coach Vance Joseph crossed paths for two years when Joseph coached the Bengals’ defensive backs, so there is a familiarity there.

Denver will have to hold off the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals to get Cousins, who bid farewell to Washington on Monday.

McCarron could become the consolation prize for one of the teams that doesn’t land Cousins.

But McCarron, 27, has a small sample size with 11 games, including three starts, 920 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.