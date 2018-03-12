Report: McCarron could be Broncos’ backup plan if they can’t land Cousins

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
The Broncos could turn to AJ McCarron as their Plan B if Kirk Cousins signs elsewhere, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McCarron and Broncos coach Vance Joseph crossed paths for two years when Joseph coached the Bengals’ defensive backs, so there is a familiarity there.

Denver will have to hold off the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals to get Cousins, who bid farewell to Washington on Monday.

McCarron could become the consolation prize for one of the teams that doesn’t land Cousins.

But McCarron, 27, has a small sample size with 11 games, including three starts, 920 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

  1. Still can’t understand why the Browns didn’t take him. I can’t make any sense out of it.

  4. since the beginning with the Dolphins the first stupid move for Tannebaum, similar to the one he did with the Jets when he sign QB Sanchez to a big contract when he never deserve it

  5. I’m sure AJ is happy to hear that. Then again he is probably used to it after sitting all these years behind the red pop-gun.

  6. Seems pretty likely Elway brings in 2 quarterbacks this year. Kinda like Manning / Oswheeler a few years ago. Except McCarron ain’t no PFM. Hopefully whoever he drafts ain’t no Ozwheeler either.

  7. My gut tells me the Browns know who their next qb is. They will take him #1. There is no need for AJ and his big contract. Taylor is the best fit this year.

  8. They might as well bring in Jay Cutler too, If
    AJ couldn’t unseat Andy Dalton… Well I think that
    says it all.

  9. I like McCarron as a player, I think he has all the qualities of a starter. Obviously whether or not he makes a name for himself in the league would be completely on him but the Broncos have good talent on offense so he’d be walking into a good situation if they sign him.

  10. Denver’s reporters keep writing that Keenum will be plan B if the Broncos don’t sign Cousins. So if they sign McCarron, they’ll probably be at the point of picking through the leftovers.

  11. If Broncos were smart they would give up on Cousins and just go right to McCarron. Dont waste time on the top prize when so many teams with better cap situations can cut the Broncos off at the knees. This guy should have a playoff win to his name if he wasn’t on a team littered with idiot psychos.

  12. Listen, since McCarron couldn’t beat out a sub-par Carrot Top for the starting job in Cincinnati, why in the world does anyone think he will be worth a fig as a starter anywhere else?

  14. jjackwagon says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    I’m sure AJ is happy to hear that. Then again he is probably used to it after sitting all these years behind the red pop-gun.

    ———

    Garoppolo sat for many years too and look how he turned out. Granted Garoppolo sat behind the GOAT SYSTEM QB but still. Let’s see what McCarron has to offer.

  16. Yeah… just like Brock, Siemian, Lynch… this should be STUPENDOUSLY successful.

    Bronco’s can’t get out of their own way offensively…. and can’t GET away from anyone else.

