Report: Seahawks placed second-round tender on cornerback Justin Coleman

Getty Images

The Seahawks have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent cornerback Justin Coleman, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network

The second-round tender carries a value of $2.914 million for the 2018 season. Coleman can still pursue other opportunities in free agency but the Seahawks would be entitled to a second-round pick in compensation should a team sign Coleman to an offer sheet and Seattle decided not to match.

Coleman was acquired from the New England Patriots in a trade right before the start of the 2017 season. Coleman intercepted two passes last season and returned both for touchdowns – one interception off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the second off Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Coleman is one of five restricted free agents for Seattle along with defensive end Dion Jordan, running backs Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls, and linebacker Dewey McDonald. Jordan is likely to receive a tender as well after recording four sacks in five games with Seattle last season.

Coleman seized control of Seattle’s slot cornerback job last season. He recorded 42 tackles with 1.5 sacks and nine passes defended while starting five games.