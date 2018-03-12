Report: Sean Smith gets a year in jail in plea deal

Getty Images

Sean Smith is on the street for the moment, but he’s not heading to the free agent market.

He’s heading to jail.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the former Raiders cornerback will plead guilty Tuesday to one felony count of assault with great bodily injury stemming from an altercation last July.

The Raiders are releasing him, per multiple reports moments ago.

As part of his plea agreement, Smith will be sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation.

He faced up to seven years if convicted of all charges against him.