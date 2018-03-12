Report: Texans favorites to sign Zach Fulton

Getty Images

The Texans have needs across the offensive line heading into free agency and it appears they’ve identified one player they think will improve the unit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are the favorites to sign Zach Fulton. Per the report, the Texans are pitching a multi-year deal worth more than $7 million a year.

Fulton has played both guard and center with the Chiefs over the last four years and Rapoport reports that the Texans are expected to use him at center if they sign him to a contract. The 2014 sixth-round pick started 46 games over the last four years.

Tackles Chris Clark and Breno Giacomini join guard Xavier Su'a-Filo as in-house free agents on the Texans line. None did a particularly strong job for Houston last season, so Fulton probably won’t be the only player Houston is targeting up front.