Reports: Orlando Scandrick asks for release

Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick said last week that he thinks he could benefit from a change in scenery and it looks like he’d like that change to be one of his own choosing.

Scandrick’s feelings were part of a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN that the Cowboys were considering all options regarding Scandrick, who they attempted to trade during the draft last year. Their preference would presumably still be to trade Scandrick in order to get something in return, but multiple reports on Monday indicate that Scandrick has requested that the team release him.

Scandrick started all 11 games he played for the Cowboys last season and has been a regular with the first team since 2013. He had 38 tackles last year before landing on injured reserve. Cutting him would result in $1.4 million in cap space immediately or $3 million down the line if the Cowboys designated him as a June 1 cut.

The Cowboys are expected to move Byron Jones from safety to cornerback this year.