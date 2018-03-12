Reports: Orlando Scandrick asks for release

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick said last week that he thinks he could benefit from a change in scenery and it looks like he’d like that change to be one of his own choosing.

Scandrick’s feelings were part of a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN that the Cowboys were considering all options regarding Scandrick, who they attempted to trade during the draft last year. Their preference would presumably still be to trade Scandrick in order to get something in return, but multiple reports on Monday indicate that Scandrick has requested that the team release him.

Scandrick started all 11 games he played for the Cowboys last season and has been a regular with the first team since 2013. He had 38 tackles last year before landing on injured reserve. Cutting him would result in $1.4 million in cap space immediately or $3 million down the line if the Cowboys designated him as a June 1 cut.

The Cowboys are expected to move Byron Jones from safety to cornerback this year.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Reports: Orlando Scandrick asks for release

  1. Given the number of hamstring injuries the Cowboys always have (they always lead the league in this injury category) isn’t it advisible to keep some bench strength in this area?

  2. This is one of those cuts / trade that would benefit the Cowboys. I personally like O, but his time has come and gone with the Cowboys. Unfortunately the next buyer should read the disclaimer – he doesn’t tackle anymore and when he does he gets banged up pretty much every time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!