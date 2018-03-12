Ricardo Allen gets second-round tender from Falcons

Getty Images

Safety Ricardo Allen won’t be leaving the Falcons without compensation coming back to Atlanta.

PFT has confirmed that Allen is getting the second-round restricted free agent tender from the Falcons this week. The tender sets him up to make $2.914 million from the Falcons and sets the Falcons up to get a second-round pick if Allen signs an offer sheet elsewhere that they choose not to match.

Allen was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014, but is only a restricted free agent because he was cut before the start of his rookie season. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, but took over as a starter the next year.

He had 54 tackles and an interception in 15 starts last season.