Richard Sherman motivated after having “a lot more gas” thrown on his fire

Getty Images

Richard Sherman has had his “gasoline fire” reignited by his release and doubts about his return from procedures on both Achilles.

“It threw a lot more gas on it, and I appreciate that,” Sherman said in a conference call with reporters, via Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. “I’m thankful, and it’s motivation for me.”

Sherman said he chose the 49ers for a lot of reasons, including getting to play the Seahawks twice a year and the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo.

“The way he played down the stretch was inspiring and incredible,” Sherman said. “Quarterbacks can get hot over a limited amount of time and the next year fall off the face of the earth and you never hear from them again. But what I saw from him was consistency. I saw poise. I saw leadership. I saw respect from his teammates, command of the offense. And he’d only been there a few weeks.”

Sherman expects to return to form, betting on himself in the contract he negotiated.

“I have a lot of people to put on a show for,” Sherman said.