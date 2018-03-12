Richard Sherman to Seahawks fans: Don’t get upset with me

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

Some Seattle fans have reacted negatively to former Seahawk Richard Sherman signing with the rival 49ers, but Sherman says their anger is misplaced.

Responding to Seahawks fans on social media who have criticized him, burned his jerseys and otherwise reacted with outrage that he’s now a 49er, Sherman pointed out that they should be upset with the Seahawks, not with him.

“Instead of getting upset with me for going to a new team how about you get upset with the people who forced me to go,” Sherman wrote on Twitter. “If one job fires you and another job offers you a great position I highly doubt most ppl would go back to the old job for a lot less money.”

Sherman is right: What was he supposed to do when the Seahawks cut him? Retire so as never to play against his former team again? Sherman did what any player would have done, which is move on to the team that made him the best offer.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

42 responses to “Richard Sherman to Seahawks fans: Don’t get upset with me

  3. I remember when Isaac Bruce went to the 49ers.

    Damn near killed me.

    But he will always be remembered as a Ram.

    Just as Sherman will be remembered as a Seahawk.

  5. Sport fans are so stupid. This happens all the time. For crying out loud the man have a family to support, a financial future to maintain and still thinks he can play for a top dollars not the pay scale of an average DB. Seahawks should have done the same structured deal 9ers came up with and I’m sure Sherman would have stayed. Players hate having to relocate themselves and rather stay with the organization they with. These fans don’t know what happens behind closed doors and should just shut up. Burn the jerseys all you want. That was your well spent money not his.

  6. They didn’t get mad at Pete Carroll for one of the worst game time decisions in the history of sports in Superbowl 49. Why would they get mad at Sherman signing with another team after he got cut?

  8. Technically Sherman is correct.

    But realistically, he didn’t even test his market so trying to make it sound like the deal with SF was the best he could do is also a falsehood – therefore his “business decision” argument holds no weight.

    As a Seahawks fan, I understand it’s business. Still, his choice to go to SF was obviously partially an emotional choice to cause a reaction. I think in his mind he was attempting to spite the organization, but they don’t care – for them it is, in fact, just business. So really he’s just spiting the fans, as they are the ones who really care when a player joins a rival.

    So in that regard it ends up looking a little petty and his “hey don’t be mad at me they didn’t want me!” angle is a bit naive for a guy who is smarter than that. But whatever. I’m not gonna go burn my jersey or something.

  11. Dick Sherman is right.

    Still don’t like him or want him in a 49er uniform.

    He was ridiculously disrespectful of the 49er organization during his time with Seattle. He was such a lousy teammate that the organization sought to trade him last off-season.

    And finally, Bowman’s career as an elite player was essentially ruined by that achilles injury. His knee blowing up had less effect on his athleticism than the achilles tear. So how do you think Sherman will play? I’m not too confident.

  12. Why can’t we get him out of the division!!!!! Joking aside, Sherman is one of the best in the game. I could hear Larry Fitzgerald say, ‘come on man!’ when he heard of the signing.

  13. Actually, he gave the Seahawks, Lions and Raiders an opportunity to match the 49ers offer and they refused, so he did “shop around” and got the best deal he could.

  14. If the stories are true from Seahawks practices when Sherman would pick off Wilson, should get to see some fireworks if/when he does it in the regular season.

  15. How do you (honalulublue) know what is the best deal for him? Not everyone thinks in terms of money. I have chosen less money in my career a few times because of my family. For some of us there’s way more important thing than $$s.

    For Sherman, who is a West Coast native, staying there, and possibly staying in Division was more important than what he might, or might not have made over time. Stop placing your values on other people’s decisions. They likely aren’t the same.

  17. There are tools in every fan base. I for one don’t really care what team he goes to. It’ll be fun to see him twice a year playing against the Hawks.

  18. Hawknballs,

    You guys dumped Sherman (while he was recovering from an injured Achilles I may add. He probably should have shut down mid season when he tweeked his Achilles but still played through until it popped near the end of the season. )

    So after dumping the guy you want to also dictate who he signs with and how quickly he signs???? You guys are irrational.

  19. Nothing says low intelligence and disposable income more than some emo fan crying because a beloved player moved into a better situation.

  20. He was a huge part of a SB winning team (should have been 2 SB’s), and a leader of a great defense for quite a while. I dont see how fans so quickly forget that.

  22. Um, he was released, right?

    If Seahawk fans want to be pissed, they can be pissed at the Seahawks, not Sherman

  23. Dear Mr. Sherman,

    I am a Seahawk fan, I am disappointed you won’t be on my team anymore. I loved seeing you on my field representing my team. Even if you beat us twice a year for the next three years you helped put my favorite team back on the map. Thank you, sir.

    Good luck, take all their money, get those bonuses and keep making football exciting.

  24. Seattle fans – not the brightest group of the bunch. But that is how it goes when you jump on and off the wagon.
    =====

    They have a very passionate core.

    They’re no worse than any other fanbase, with obnoxious millennials giving making the majority look ridiculous.

  25. This is not as bad as Brett Favre going to the Vikings.
    =====

    Props to the Seahawks for allowing Sherman to be a free agent.

    The Packers didn’t have the stones for that, despite having 2 HOF QBs on their roster.

  26. biggs13 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    Bahahahaha. Niners fans have to hate this just as much as Seahawks fans
    _______________________________________________
    We got a solid cornerback & ticked off the entire Seahawk’s fan base. I love the move

  28. The 49ers domination continues over Seattle, Sherman will take SF to the Super Bowl, while the Seattle will be lucky to win 2 games.

  29. @honalulublue said: “Not best, but probably ONLY offer, because he didn’t shop himself. Idiot.”

    Sherman does not have the time for the market to cool off. He took the hottest offer because after two surgeries Sherman is burnt toast. What would you like, hot burnt toast or cold burnt toast?

    Enquiring minds want to know?

  30. Most fans I speak with are like me…we love what Sherman brought to the table and we are thankful for his contribution…HOWEVER, paying him $13M coming off surgery made zero sense.

    As far as going to SF…the fan base misses the rivalry from when Harbaugh was at SF….this is great….we can’t wait to see Baldwin vs Sherman matchup…2 guys with major chips on their shoulders

  31. NFL Fans to Richard Sherman: “Why don’t you shut your Mouth for a change?” This guy is obviously his own biggest fan.

  32. Long-time Seahawks fan here. #25 was a great Seahawk and his tip drill in the 2013 NFC Championship game led to my team’s 1st (and only) Super Bowl victory. I am nothing but grateful for his contributions to Seattle. Can’t deny the man the right to pursue his next best business opportunity. Also keep in mind he’s a Stanford grad and so he probably has close ties to the Bay Area anyway. Some day his name and number will hang in the Ring of Honor in Seattle and it is fully justified.

  33. I wish the few idiots of each fan base didn’t set the tone or be the face of the individual fan bases. I doubt many fans (%) really blame Sherman or hold grudge. He will be treated well when he plays in Seattle and certainly end up in ring of honor when all is said and done.

  34. It’s a bit disingenuous of him- he didn’t even TRY to go elsewhere. He made a beeline for a division rival. So, yeah, I think a bit of salt is fine in this case.

  35. Sherman saying he did what everybody would do and take a better job, pure B.S. He easily could have stayed for less money. The Seahawks are the ones who moved on to better things. They released an aging player coming off of a serious injury. Hejumped at the deal with San Francisco because he knew that was the best he could get.

  37. C’mon Richard, 1 fan burning a jersey does not mean all of the fans. Its one thing to have a real chip on your shoulder, or even a perceived chip. But flat out using misinformation to fuel your chip doesn’t really make it a chip at all. Just say you are mad that your value plummeted and use that as your chip to prove if you still got it or not. He is probably mad that he has so many Seattle themed T-Shirts in inventory, maybe he can sell “The Tip” shirt in 49er colors.

  42. “Not best, but probably ONLY offer, because he didn’t shop himself.”

    He gave Seattle the opportunity to match and they declined. He also presented the offer to Green Bay and Detroit, they also declined. Was he supposed to wait until teams were blowing through their cash on other free agents?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!