Richard Sherman to Seahawks fans: Don’t get upset with me

Some Seattle fans have reacted negatively to former Seahawk Richard Sherman signing with the rival 49ers, but Sherman says their anger is misplaced.

Responding to Seahawks fans on social media who have criticized him, burned his jerseys and otherwise reacted with outrage that he’s now a 49er, Sherman pointed out that they should be upset with the Seahawks, not with him.

“Instead of getting upset with me for going to a new team how about you get upset with the people who forced me to go,” Sherman wrote on Twitter. “If one job fires you and another job offers you a great position I highly doubt most ppl would go back to the old job for a lot less money.”

Sherman is right: What was he supposed to do when the Seahawks cut him? Retire so as never to play against his former team again? Sherman did what any player would have done, which is move on to the team that made him the best offer.