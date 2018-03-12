Seahawks expected to show interest in Austin Seferian-Jenkins

March 12, 2018
The Seahawks are in the midst of a purge, but eventually, they’re going to have to put a team on the field.

In addition to what seems like their entire defense, the Seahawks are expected to lose tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency. They appear interest in filling that gap with a local product.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Seahawks are among the teams interested in Jets free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, along with the Falcons.

The Washington product had an impressive comeback season with the Jets, after off-field problems and a lack of productivity ended his time with the Buccaneers. He caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Seahawks also have tight end Luke Willson about the enter free agency, but they need playmakers on one side of the ball, since they’ve gotten rid of plenty on defense.

  1. Not sure if Seahawks would be a good fit for him, Russ is a very talented QB but their offense has never really focused on the TE being a key contributor. If I was him I’d want to go to a team that either has a QB who likes attacking the middle a lot or highlights the TE as an integral part of their O, more so the later to increase chances of being re-signed long term.

  2. Off field issues and so going ‘home’ is always a good idea. Not sure of his family, friends or just he (or whatever combo) created the mess he was in Tampa but I’d be wary.

    The Jets had 1 WR and no QB for 1/2 a season. He also played with a rookie up and down QB in Tampa.

    Brees made Graham. Ball and player were where they were supposed to be. Wilson is way different.

    You really have to have a feel for the field and D when a QB is all over the place. Easy to get open but it’s way more than just being open. You have to be seen and in the same flow. He could be a star or a dud.

