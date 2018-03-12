Seahawks expected to show interest in Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

The Seahawks are in the midst of a purge, but eventually, they’re going to have to put a team on the field.

In addition to what seems like their entire defense, the Seahawks are expected to lose tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency. They appear interest in filling that gap with a local product.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Seahawks are among the teams interested in Jets free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, along with the Falcons.

The Washington product had an impressive comeback season with the Jets, after off-field problems and a lack of productivity ended his time with the Buccaneers. He caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Seahawks also have tight end Luke Willson about the enter free agency, but they need playmakers on one side of the ball, since they’ve gotten rid of plenty on defense.