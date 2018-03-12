Seahawks extend safety Bradley McDougald

Getty Images

The Seahawks do have room on the roster for one of their defensive players.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $13.95 million deal with safety Bradley McDougald.

McDougald replaced Kam Chancellor in the starting lineup last year when Chancellor was lost with a neck injury. Considering the Seahawks aren’t sure whether Chancellor will (or whether they want him to) play again, keeping McDougald around is solid insurance.

A free agent pickup from the Buccaneers prior to last season, McDougald would have been an unrestricted free agent later this week.