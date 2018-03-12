Steelers put second-round tender on Chris Boswell

Getty Images

Chris Boswell has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league, in a place it’s not easy to be consistent.

So the Steelers want to make sure to keep him around.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers used the second-round tender on the restricted free agent kicker.

Boswell has missed just 10 field goals in three seasons, a career 89.5 percent mark. He was 35-of-38 on field goals last year, and hit all four of his attempts from 50 yards and beyond.

The tender will pay him $2.914 million this season.