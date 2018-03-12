Teams, agents would prefer to get on with free agency

Getty Images

The 52-hour negotiating window opened eight hours ago, and not much has really happened.

Multiple league sources have told PFT that, for the most part, the negotiating process has proceeded slowly and tentatively. In most cases, teams are still expressing interest and discussing contracts in terms of general concepts, without many hard, specific offers being made. It’s creating a desire in many reaches of the league to move from negotiation to consummation.

“Why can’t we just start it?” one source said. “There’s been tampering since the Senior Bowl. Let’s get on with it.”

It’s believed only a handful of offers have been made, with the status of several players creating a logjam of sorts. For quarterbacks, it’s Kirk Cousins. Teams want to see what he’ll do before moving on to other options. At receiver, it’s Sammy Watkins. At offensive tackle, Nate Solder. For interior offensive linemen, it’s Andrew Norwell. For running backs, it’s Dion Lewis and Jerick McKinnon.

Some expect more specific offers to be made on Tuesday. For now, though, there’s a strong sense that many would like to simply fast forward to 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Which really can’t get here soon enough.