Texans active early in tackle and cornerback market

Getty Images

Since the Texans are fortunate enough to have a quarterback they trust on that cheap rookie contract, they can afford to be more active right now.

And it appears they’re serious about it.

In addition to their previously reported interest in Chiefs guard Zach Fulton, they’re working on a few other weak spots.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are “making a strong run” at Patriots left tackle Nate Solder.

Solder would fill a major void the Texans haven’t filled since they traded Duane Brown, and would provide the kind of protection they want for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

They’re also looking on the defensive side of the ball. According to Mike Giardi of NBC Sports Boston, they’ve already made a call on Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

It’s an aggressive start for a team that needs major upgrades on the offensive line, so they can maximize their window of opportunity before they have to pay Watson.