Texans make sense for Nate Solder

Getty Images

When players reach free agency, it’s usually about the money.

But for Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, factors beyond his personal finances and team need could come into play as well.

Via Peter King of SI.com, one expected suitor for Solder would figure to be the Texans, since they’ve had a glaring hole at the position since Duane Brown‘s contractual holdout and subsequent trade. And as one of the teams in the league with the most valuable commodity in the business (talented starting quarterbacks on cheap rookie contracts), they have the ability to be aggressive in free agency.

Houston also could be a fit for Solder for another more important reason. His 2-year-old son Hudson is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer, and is receiving treatment in Boston now. But Houston has one of the top cancer centers in the country, which could help convince him to move the family. Obviously that’s a bigger concern that where he might play football for the next few years.

The Patriots are expected to try to retain him, but there should be plenty of interest in the guy who has helped keep Tom Brady upright for so long.