Texans seek upgrade at cornerback with Gaines or Butler

The Texans waited too long to get serious about keeping cornerback A.J. Bouye last year and watched him leave for the rival Jaguars. Now, cornerback Johnathan Joseph is a free agent.

Not surprisingly, Houston seeks an upgrade at the position.

The Texans are interested in Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. New Texans General Manager Brian Gaine came from Buffalo.

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins recently made his pitch to Butler on social media.