Tom Brady chugs a beer with Stephen Colbert

Well, we’ve finally figured out how Tom Brady washes down avocado ice cream.

Appearing on Monday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Patriots quarterback mentioned that he was a “pretty good beer chugger back in the day.” With that, Colbert produced two glasses of beer.

The raced, or at least they tried to race. Brady guzzled it quickly.

Brady has been making the rounds in connection with the debut of the final episode of his Tom vs. Time documentary. The last episode was delayed for more than a month because it was edited under the presumption that the Patriots would win Super Bowl LII.