Trumaine Johnson says goodbye to the Rams, hello to next payday

Getty Images

Either Trumaine Johnson was the last one to figure this out, or he’s had this one in the hopper for a few days.

The Rams cornerback said goodbye to his fans (in both St. Louis and Los Angeles) and said hello to the open market in a social media post last night.

It was clear the Rams weren’t bringing him back after using the franchise tag on him twice, then trading for both Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and also signing Sam Shields.

That sends Johnson into the market (which effectively opens today with the legal tampering period) as the top cornerback available.

There should be plenty of interest in the 28-year-old across the league. Teams with piles of money like the Jets could obviously use him but others such as the Raiders and 49ers have been mentioned.

Either way, he stands to make a windfall in the coming days, beyond the windfalls he’s received the last two years.