Tyrod Taylor would be the Browns’ 29th starting quarterback since 1999

Getty Images

The Browns are trading for Tyrod Taylor, so one more name can be added to the saddest jersey in sports.

Taylor, assuming he starts at least one game for the Browns in 2018, is set to become their 29th starting quarterback since returning to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999.

Here’s the full list of Browns quarterbacks since they re-entered the league in 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Ken Dorsey, Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thaddeus Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan.

The odds are good that a 30th quarterback will join that list as well in 2018, as the Browns are likely to add at least one more quarterback this offseason. And, being the Browns, they’re unlikely to stay with one quarterback for all 16 games this year.

Over the same period of time, the Patriots have had only five starting quarterbacks: Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Brady has five Super Bowl rings, and the Patriots were able to acquire significant assets by trading the other four.

This just in: Stability at quarterback is important in the NFL.