Tyrod Taylor would be the Browns’ 29th starting quarterback since 1999

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
The Browns are trading for Tyrod Taylor, so one more name can be added to the saddest jersey in sports.

Taylor, assuming he starts at least one game for the Browns in 2018, is set to become their 29th starting quarterback since returning to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999.

Here’s the full list of Browns quarterbacks since they re-entered the league in 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Ken Dorsey, Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thaddeus Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan.

The odds are good that a 30th quarterback will join that list as well in 2018, as the Browns are likely to add at least one more quarterback this offseason. And, being the Browns, they’re unlikely to stay with one quarterback for all 16 games this year.

Over the same period of time, the Patriots have had only five starting quarterbacks: Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Brady has five Super Bowl rings, and the Patriots were able to acquire significant assets by trading the other four.

This just in: Stability at quarterback is important in the NFL.

9 responses to “Tyrod Taylor would be the Browns’ 29th starting quarterback since 1999

  1. It’s an absurd number – no argument. But listing guys that only started because of injury is disingenuous. Nobody started Ken Dorsey by choice.

  3. Sorry Cleveland… I use you QB situation to make me feel better about my QB situation year after year. Kind of like the same way that I watch Jerry Springer to feel better about my life.

  6. Yeah well, hold on to that thought. Matt Flynn thought he was the starting QB in Seattle until they drafted Russell Wilson. Tyrod is not a lock by any means. Stay tuned!!

  8. It’s a reflection of unstable Ownership over the years and bad management. Obviously your chances of being successful are better with a quality QB-but good management would be able to build a decent team that can be somewhat successful with a serviceable quarterback.

  9. bbb82 says:

    March 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    It’s an absurd number – no argument. But listing guys that only started because of injury is disingenuous. Nobody started Ken Dorsey by choice.
    ———————————
    Fine, you take out the injury replacements, I’ll take out the railroad replacements and that leaves just Bledsoe and Brady for the Patriots.

