Vikings have reached out to Drew Brees’ agent

Getty Images

Every team that needs a quarterback is surely reaching out to the best quarterback available in free agency, Drew Brees. The Vikings are the first team confirmed to have done so.

The Vikings reached out to Brees’ agent shortly after it became legal for teams to do so, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It would really only be newsworthy if the Vikings hadn’t reached out to Brees’s camp. If there’s a single team that needs a quarterback that hasn’t already called Brees’s agent to see if there’s any interest, that team is making a huge mistake.

Brees has said repeatedly that he has no interest in leaving New Orleans, and the Saints remain the favorites to retain his services. But it’s now completely legal for any NFL team to call Brees’s agent, make a contract offer and try to get him to change his plans about where to go next.

The most likely scenario is that Brees’s agent uses those other offers to get the Saints to sweeten their offer a little bit. But it’s also possible that some team will blow Brees away with an offer that dwarfs what the Saints are willing to pay. At the very least, all the teams that don’t already have a franchise quarterback should be giving it a shot.