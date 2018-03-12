Vikings have reached out to Drew Brees’ agent

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2018, 4:21 PM EDT
Every team that needs a quarterback is surely reaching out to the best quarterback available in free agency, Drew Brees. The Vikings are the first team confirmed to have done so.

The Vikings reached out to Brees’ agent shortly after it became legal for teams to do so, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It would really only be newsworthy if the Vikings hadn’t reached out to Brees’s camp. If there’s a single team that needs a quarterback that hasn’t already called Brees’s agent to see if there’s any interest, that team is making a huge mistake.

Brees has said repeatedly that he has no interest in leaving New Orleans, and the Saints remain the favorites to retain his services. But it’s now completely legal for any NFL team to call Brees’s agent, make a contract offer and try to get him to change his plans about where to go next.

The most likely scenario is that Brees’s agent uses those other offers to get the Saints to sweeten their offer a little bit. But it’s also possible that some team will blow Brees away with an offer that dwarfs what the Saints are willing to pay. At the very least, all the teams that don’t already have a franchise quarterback should be giving it a shot.

37 responses to “Vikings have reached out to Drew Brees’ agent

  3. This is either to get the Saints offer higher, or maybe Cousins offer lower. Who knows, but I fully expect Brees to finish his career in NO.

  4. Maybe the Vikings are playing Cousins to try to get him
    to make a commitment sooner rather than later.

  6. Does anyone honestly think they’re doing anything other than waiting for Cousins to set the market so Brees can then sign a deal that makes him the highest paid QB?

  7. Make it happen Vikes!!!! 3 yrs 100 million and then get someone to be his understudy to take over. My only concern……how does Cousins camp view this! But I am ALL in on Brees!

  8. For Brees it’s a double edged sword. Of course there’s always the slim possibility that Brees will sign with someone else, but in an effort to prove to the New Orleans fans that it won’t be his fault if he doesn’t resign with the Saints, he also forfeited some of his leverage by making it so clear he wishes to remain in New Orleans. Some teams might not be as aggressive as they normally would have been had he not been so vocal about wanting to stay in New Orleans.

  9. If Vikings can sign Brees, after beating them with AP week one, and the Minneapolis Miracle. I will consider the debt from 2009 repaid.

    #whodat
    #skoldat

  11. bonesawisready says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    Does anyone honestly think they’re doing anything other than waiting for Cousins to set the market so Brees can then sign a deal that makes him the highest paid QB?
    ————————————————————————————
    What market is he going to set if he wants to play for a contender? Perhaps you’re thinking of the $25 million dollar market.

  12. This is a smart move for the Vikings. Even if they have no shot they can force the Saints to possibly have to commit more of their to Brees, thus weakening, if only slightly, a conference rival

  13. Jerry what are you waiting for ! I’d take my chances with 3 yrs of brees over 15 years of yak prescott

  15. @bonesawisready I agree cousons deal will be nowhere near what brews got on his franchise tag which was $40 mil couple years ago but I had a sense Vikings would go with bress then cousins vikings are in win now mode and brews makes sense but am still a saints fan and hope he stays I could see Cousins going to Broncos if Vikings did get Brees but then That would means The Saints would go with Cousins for the long haul the saints habe a team to do it with but vikings wouldnt make sense for brees with the teams the saints are building

  17. Vikings are making a great move! Give me Drew Brees over Kirk Cousins any day! They can give Drew a 3 year fully guaranteed contract with confidence that they have a winner… Kirk Cousins is not worth the risk for the $$$$ he wants!!!

  18. As a Jets fan I hope this does not happen. I think we’ll be a good team with Cousins, but I can’t see us going deep with him so it isn’t worth the investment IMO.

  19. As a Vikings fan this was always my number 1 choice for QB this offseason. I just never believed it would even get this close to happening. Still most likely he stays with the Saints, but to actually see it in a headline…wow. hope it’s not a smokescreen that just ends up alienating cousins and we get neither. Though I’d still be happy seeing Teddy start again.

  23. dryzzt23 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    OMG if Brees went to Minnesota, Cousins would be forced to go to the NYJ
    —-
    Or Cousins could just decide to go to New Orleans.

  24. Truthseekers TheNewOmegA says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    @bonesawisready I agree cousons deal will be nowhere near what brews got on his franchise tag which was $40 mil couple years ago but I had a sense Vikings would go with bress then cousins vikings are in win now mode and brews makes sense but am still a saints fan and hope he stays I could see Cousins going to Broncos if Vikings did get Brees but then That would means The Saints would go with Cousins for the long haul the saints habe a team to do it with but vikings wouldnt make sense for brees with the teams the saints are building
    _________

    Well, when you put it that way, it all makes perfect sense.

  25. This is beyond the imaginable- of course back in 2006 Brees was a free agent and the Vikings were scared of his shoulder and went with Brad Johnson and TJack. Now 12 years later – they are interested? Brees could have been the franchise QB for many championships and years. Oh well.

  27. Viking fans are morons if they think for a second that this is happening. Getting all excited over nothing. Have fun with Cousins and his salary! SKOL!!

  28. The Vikes have no intention in signing Brees. They are just trying to drive the price for Cousins down. Brees is going nowhere. Haven’t any of you guys heard of mind games??

  29. Not sure how I would feel about this. Leaves the Vikes in this same spot in 2 years most likely. QB stability is such an unknown thing in MN. I thought his arm looked noticeably weaker last yr too.

  30. vargavarga says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:52 pm
    Viking fans are morons if they think for a second that this is happening. Getting all excited over nothing. Have fun with Cousins and his salary! SKOL!!

    ////////////

    And Packers fans thought Farve would never play in Minnesota. I’ve seen a lot of goofy things happen in my 47 years of watching NFL football. Until that ink hits the paper and dries in Nawlins you never know what’s gonna happen – Brees saying he liked to stay in Nawlins is different than Brees actually staying physically there.
    “Money Talks – Suckers Walk” – Sammy Hagar

  31. As a Lions fan… ugh. It’s enough that our franchise’s greatest QB is stuck competing against one of the greatest passers of all-time in Green Bay, but now the thought of Brees in this division? Hurry up and sign him already, New Orleans!

  32. This makes perfect sense in 3 ways,
    1. Makes Cousins a bit more open to commit earlier and possibly at a lower $$ IF he wants to be a contender with the Vikings.
    2.. Fools Jets into a false sense of getting him.
    3. Makes Saints jump to sign at a higher $$ thus taking more of their cap money.
    VERY VERY nice Opening Chess move by Rick Spielman.

  34. It’s been reported that the Vikings are meeting with the agents for all of the available free agent quarterbacks to get an idea of what each of them is looking for. The pecking order seems to be:

    1. Brees
    2. Cousins
    3. Bridgewater

    There are pros and cons to getting Cousins or Bridgewater, but Brees would be all positive.

  35. Most of the other 31 teams fans prior to the beginning of the 2017 season: “Brees is old, his arm is weak, he can’t carry a team anymore.”,”He’s greedy and takes all of his teams money and the Saints have no cap space to do anything else.”

    Their fans now: “I’d love for him to be the QB of my team!”,”Give that man 3 years for $100 mil.”

    Just goes to show how fickle NFL fans are. Almost every player is no good until their is considering them. Get real people.

  36. flviking says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm
    Well, every packer fan just soiled their pants
    /////////////////////////////////////

    Idle time. Picking fights. That’s what Viking fans do.

