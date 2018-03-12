Vikings put second-round tender on Nick Easton

Getty Images

The Vikings don’t know who their quarterback will be at the moment, but they know one of the guys they want protecting him.

A league source tells PFT the Vikings put the second-round restricted free agent tender on offensive lineman Nick Easton.

That will pay him $2.914 million for the year, and effectively take him off what has become a lucrative guard market.

Since he was undrafted and might have drawn interest from others, the Vikings couldn’t afford to put the low tender on him and risk losing him without compensation.

He moved into the starting left guard spot last year and started 12 games before suffering a broken ankle.