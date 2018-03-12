Washington puts second-round tender on Ty Nsekhe

Getty Images

Given the constant questions about the status of left tackle Trent Williams, being Trent Williams’ backup has a high value to Washington.

So Williams’ backup was rewarded thusly.

Via Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, the team used the second-round tender on backup tackle Ty Nsekhe. That will pay him $2.914 million next season, and yield the team a second-round pick if he’s signed away by another team in free agency.

Nsekhe started nine games the last two years, while Williams battled knee problems.

Right tackle Morgan Moses is also having offseason surgery, putting a premium on keeping Nsekhe around.