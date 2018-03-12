Will other teams make offers to Drew Brees?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2018, 5:24 AM EDT
In the eight weeks and one day since the Saints’ 2017 season ended, I’ve been pointing out that, until the team signs quarterback Drew Brees to a new contract, he potentially will become a free agent. As of right now, no contract has been signed.

As of right now, fewer than seven hours remain until Brees officially can entertain, via agent Tom Condon, offers from other teams.

So here’s the question: As teams like the Vikings, Broncos, Jets, and Cardinals prepare to submit offers to one or more other members of an unprecedentedly large class of unrestricted free agent quarterback, are any planning to make an offer to Brees?

Brees has said repeatedly that he’ll remain a Saint. Coach Sean Payton and G.M. Mickey Loomis have expressed similar confidence. But until a deal is in place, Brees will fair game for contract offers, and it’s possible that one or more of the teams mentioned above already have let Condon know that, as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, an alternative offer will be coming.

Why shouldn’t there be alternative offers? Brees is the top free agent available, and a team looking to win right now should be looking to win with Brees, a first-ballot Hall of Famer who has missed only one game to injury in the 12 years since he joined the Saints. If any team is thinking about paying market value to Kirk Cousins over five years, why not offer market value to the 39-year-old Brees over two or three?

The analysis boils down to the difference between whatever the Saints have offered and whatever someone else will offer. Surely, there’s a gap that would be big enough to get Brees to say, “Well, I know I’ve said I’ll be staying with the Saints, but their best offer is simply too low in comparison to how another team values me.”

I’ve been saying for eight weeks and a day that Brees’ repeated proclamations about not leaving New Orleans amount to a test for his current team. Will they take advantage of his comments and lowball him? Or will they pay him what he deserves?

Brees’ unequivocal position on remaining in New Orleans also could be influenced by a desire to ensure that, if he leaves, Saints fans won’t blame him for it. While a certain percentage of the fan base will call him greedy and selfish and worse, others may be inclined to blame the team, if the gap between what the team offers and what another team offers is so obviously different that it would be hard to expect Brees to stay put.

In the end, it still remains likely that Brees will remain where he has been since 2006. The offers that other teams make likely will be the last bit of leverage aimed at squeezing as much as possible out of the Saints.

Regardless, eight weeks and one day ago, no one would have expected it to take this long for a new deal to be done. Now that Brees and the Saints are on the brink of the moment where other teams can formally try to bogart him, anything can happen. Including the thing that would have been unthinkable as Brees walked off the field in Minneapolis on January 14 — that, come March 14, he’ll be returning to Minneapolis to become the team’s new quarterback.

14 responses to “Will other teams make offers to Drew Brees?

  2. Florio — it’s a good overall question you ask. I have another. As to paying Drew Brees “what he deserves.”

    Presumably if he signs a deal by the Saints, he is getting what he deserves. If he fields offers from other teams and that team offers him, is the highest bidding team now “what he deserves”?

  4. Calm down.
    He’s not going anywhere.
    He’s just waiting to see what Cousins gets.
    Unless, of course, Cousins gets so much that the Saints won’t match, then all bets are off

  6. Definitely a team player q.b. He knows when to turn a blind eye when team cheating ways take place.

  7. If I’m Brees, I’m telling the Saints to sign as much talent around me as they can, then sign me with what’s left. He’s got more than enough money to live the rest of his life comfortably on his couch if he wants too. Why not stack a team to win a SB or two or three before he calls it quits. Is he doing that, probably not.. All players are greedy and WAY over paid for what they do.

  10. Though some of his key stats (yards, TDs etc) moved in the wrong direction last year, I’m sure Brees could play another 2-3yrs at a high level. But he’s in an awkward spot – if he was 41 he could get a 1yr $24M deal with Jets/Browns/Broncos etc. But he prob still wants 3+yrs of franchise-QB top dollar, when no rebuilding team should want to invest franchise-levels of money in a 39yr old.

    But Saints are in trouble too, for they kept paying the man with future money – currently $18M in dead cap 2018-2020 – and one more big Saints deal will see this team go well into cap hell.

  11. The Vikings have to make an offer for a few reasons. 1. There is the off-chance he signs with you. 2. You drive the price up for the Saints.

  12. I’m not a Saints fan but live in Baton Rouge. Make no mistake: If the Saints let Brees leave, they will lose a lot of support. Fans love Brees like no other Saint before him. They definitely won’t blame Brees for not getting a deal done.

  14. streetyson says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:16 am
    Though some of his key stats (yards, TDs etc) moved in the wrong direction last year, I’m sure Brees could play another 2-3yrs at a high level.

    They did, but I don’t think it was because of diminishing skills. The few times they had to put the game on his back, he rose to the occasion. The Saints (rightfully) changed their game plan last year, running a more balanced offense that focused on the run game. Fewer yards, TDs, and INTs, but a 103.9 rating and 72% completion percentage. This guy is still top tier talent for sure, not just high level. He remains among the best in the league and should get paid for it.

    I keep hearing about the Vikings and Cousins. I in no way would pay Cousins $30M a year to be my QB. I would, on the other hand pay Brees $30M to be my QB, even if only for a couple of years. Cousins comes with talent, but many question marks, while Brees is next to a sure fire thing. Sometimes its better to go with proof than popular media choices, which I think drives more of the Cousins discussion than his actual performance on the field. Three years of average W/L doesn’t do it for me.

