William Gay says he’s done with Steelers

Defensive back William Gay has spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers, but he’s going to be on the move in 2018.

In a post to his Instagram account, Gay said that he’s been told he will be cut by the team. Gay called his time with the Steelers “one hell of a ride” and said he’s looking forward to trying for another Super Bowl ring with a new team.

Gay got his first after the 2008 season, which was his second professional season. Gay was a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2007 and played five years with the team before heading to Arizona in 2012. He returned to Pittsburgh the next year and has never missed a game during his 11 years in the league.

Releasing Gay, who played just over 27 percent of the defensive snaps last year, clears $1.75 million of cap space for the Steelers.