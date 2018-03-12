William Gay says he’s done with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

Defensive back William Gay has spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers, but he’s going to be on the move in 2018.

In a post to his Instagram account, Gay said that he’s been told he will be cut by the team. Gay called his time with the Steelers “one hell of a ride” and said he’s looking forward to trying for another Super Bowl ring with a new team.

Gay got his first after the 2008 season, which was his second professional season. Gay was a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2007 and played five years with the team before heading to Arizona in 2012. He returned to Pittsburgh the next year and has never missed a game during his 11 years in the league.

Releasing Gay, who played just over 27 percent of the defensive snaps last year, clears $1.75 million of cap space for the Steelers.

3 responses to “William Gay says he’s done with Steelers

  2. The time comes for all athletes when the speed and skill of the game has passed them by. Unfortunately that was about two years ago for Willie Gay. Despite that, he was an underdog who got the job done for many years.

    Thank you for your performance and good luck in your new endeavors.

  3. Best of luck Will. You overachieved and proved a lot of people wrong.
    Good player, and even better person to root for on the field, and in life..
    Loved watching all those consecutive INT’s you returned for TD’s, and
    the dog celebration with Peezy will remain a classic. Ha! All the best #22.
    A coaching career awaits you, I know you’ll be great at it.

