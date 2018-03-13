Getty Images

Free agency hasn’t even officially started yet. But it sure feels like it has.

Although teams technically can’t sign away free agents from other teams until the new NFL year starts tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET, many players are already coming to terms with new teams today.

In fact, so many deals are already done that 18 of our Top 50 free agents are already off the market. That includes two players staying with their current teams, 11 players signing with new teams, and five players who received the franchise or transition tag.

Staying with current team: Drew Brees, Kyle Williams.

Moving to new team: Kirk Cousins, Andrew Norwell, Case Keenum, Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry, Richard Sherman, Sammy Watkins, Star Lotulelei, Trey Burton, Haloti Ngata, Weston Richburg.

Tagged: Le'Veon Bell, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Ansah, Lamarcus Joyner, Kyle Fuller.

Plenty more will happen in the days ahead, but a lot of the action has already taken place, before free agency even officially starts.