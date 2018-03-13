Aaron Colvin set to sign with Texans

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin will be leaving Jacksonville but remaining in the AFC South.

Colvin plans to sign a four-year contract with the Texans, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old Colvin played in all 16 games for the Jaguars last year, starting five. He played 67 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps and 24 percent of the Jaguars’ special teams snaps. Colvin has spent four seasons with the Jaguars since, they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

