Aaron Rodgers on Jordy Nelson’s release: It’s definitely a sad day

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is going to miss Jordy Nelson. That’s what the Packers quarterback said in an Instagram post after the team released his friend and favorite receiver.

“Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me,” Rodgers wrote. “No teammate exemplified what it means to be a Packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning. #leader #brother #friend #baller #loyal #champion #legacy #intact #stillcanplayball #backshoulder #1stSBTD”

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he talked to Rodgers after deciding to release Nelson, but Gutekunst wouldn’t reveal anything about the conversation.