AJ McCarron could be out of luck

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
In a league typically without enough bad quarterbacks to go around, there’s an unprecedented abundance of plausibly talented options in 2018. Even with multiple starting-caliber rookies in the draft pool, the pre-free agency period has resulted in too many asses, not enough seats.

The primary seatless ass belongs to AJ McCarron. The former Bengals backup who won free agency via a grievance that challenged his non-football injury status as a rookie in 2014 has found no takers, forcing him to either take a backup job or wait.

The Bills provide a possible option for McCarron, but all signs point to Buffalo rocketing to the top of the draft and taking a quarterback. Thus, he’d be a short-term stop-gap, at best.

Beyond Buffalo, there’s currently no opportunity to get starting-caliber pay and a starting-caliber opportunity.

Of course, if McCarron would be willing to take a low-end deal, he could attract the attention of his former team. The Bengals, known to be notoriously careful with money, have Andy Dalton under contract at an average of $16 million per year, with $13.9 million due this year, $16.2 million owed in 2019, and $17.7 million for 2020.

What is they could get Dalton for the same, or less? The “or less” possibility could get the Bengals thinking about the potential wisdom of keeping the devil they know, and dumped the devil-haired starter whose play has regressed a bit in two straight non-playoff seasons in Cincinnati.

  4. He’d be a good backup on the Vikes for a 1-2 year deal worth 5 mil a year. But then again, I prefer Sloter as the backup going forward.

  6. I remember what his gf looks like. Poor AJ my ass. Easy Job, gets paid a ton, won’t have CTE.

  9. A.J. was a great college QB. Or at least he was the QB on a great college team. How’s Alabama done since he left? The bottom line is A.J. wasn’t ever a pro prospect. He had good leadership skills. He was a tough kid. Etc., but he was never a pro QB. The best thing he can do is be a backup QB for 15 years and retire a very wealthy man. If he ever gets on the field the cat will be out of the bag and he’ll be out of the league.

  10. go to the bills and then reap the benefit of 2 1st rounders …2 2nd rounders …and 2 3rd rounders. a win for every one!

  11. This so called QB free agent class is rite with one year wonders, retreads,and injury prone losers. None are close to what you call a franchise QB and the best of the bunch Cousins just got vastly over paid with in my opinion the worst contract ever written.

  14. A.J. McCarron is a fine, fine player. For the last 4 years the Bengals have been blessed to have had 2 great QB’s on their team. Thank god I am a Bengals fan and not a fan of the Jets or Bills.

  15. lol, maybe the jets could sign him – oops they forgot they already signed a qb – err I mean two qb’s.

  16. Pretty funny though how it plays out. Free agency begins at 4 tomorrow and it’s already 80 percent done.

  17. Would love to have him in Minnesota as a back-up but I’d imagine that he’ll go to a place where he can compete for a starting job.

  18. Out of luck?
    Out of talent.
    Who the hell is that redhead that pretends he’s a QB IN Cincy anyway?
    Time for a massive overhaul.
    Just like in GB.

  19. charliecharger says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:38 pm
    A.J. was a great college QB. Or at least he was the QB on a great college team. How’s Alabama done since he left? The bottom line is A.J. wasn’t ever a pro prospect. He had good leadership skills. He was a tough kid. Etc., but he was never a pro QB. The best thing he can do is be a backup QB for 15 years and retire a very wealthy man. If he ever gets on the field the cat will be out of the bag and he’ll be out of the league.

    —-

    Best comment of the day in my book. His flaws were apparent in his college game – he had a strong team around him, including a very strong running game. He was a game manager that rode that to prominence. I think his butt is cold because he isn’t very good. I mean the Cards even picked up Mike Glennon.

  20. If he isn’t good enough to succeed in a market where bradford, keenum and bridgewater get signed then I can’t feel bad for him

  21. He’s going to Miami and should beat out tannehill for the job. And I’m sorry but for florio to even insinuate mccarron is better than Dalton is laughable. If that were the case he would’ve unseated Dalton a long time ago. As far as Dalton regressing, let’s see if the team can get the o-line back in shape before we make that case. Anybody who knows anything about the Bengals knows that Dalton has played some of his better football the past season or two. However the team being unable to retain a good bit of its talent especially the offensive line has derailed their momentum.

  22. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:35 pm
    He’d be a good backup on the Vikes for a 1-2 year deal worth 5 mil a year. But then again, I prefer Sloter as the backup going forward
    ——————————————

    As opposed to who you’d prefer going backwards?

  25. I still think he’ll sign with the Browns, they’ll draft a QB and that QB won’t be rushed.

  26. What is they could get Dalton for the same, or less? The “or less” possibility could get the Bengals thinking about the potential wisdom of keeping the devil they know, and dumped the devil-haired starter whose play has regressed a bit in two straight non-playoff seasons in Cincinnati.

    ===============================================================================

    Did you mean McCarron? I do not not know what is.

  27. NO-ONE Ever wants a Bungles cast off….Lets See Dalton go to the market…ONLY the bungles will Out Bid Themselves..worse Organization to play for !!!!only Trash like a Pac-man goes there !!!!!! A real Porta-Potty Organization !!!!!!!You Never see Teams signing their or Trying to sign anybody they Ever drafted…Even Boomer HAD to go to the jets !!!!

