Alex Collins gets exclusive rights free agent tender from Ravens

It’s usually a pretty easy call for teams to decide if they want to tender one of their exclusive rights free agents, but it’s rarely as easy as it was for the Ravens to make a decision about running back Alex Collins.

Collins led the team in rushing during the 2017 season and his 4.6 yards per carry ranked ninth in the league among qualified players, which makes it little surprise that Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that they tendered him on Tuesday.

Collins joined the Ravens practice squad after being waived by the Seahawks last September and moved up to the active roster a couple of weeks later. He wound up with 973 yards and six touchdowns on 212 carries and went into the offseason at the top of the depth chart.

Hensley reports the Ravens also tendered tight end Vince Mayle, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, offensive lineman Maurquice Shakir and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.