Andrew Norwell intends to sign with Jaguars

A report on Monday indicated guard Andrew Norwell had cut his list of suitors down to the Giants, 49ers and Colts, but the picture changed on Tuesday morning.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Norwell intends to sign a contract with the Jaguars when the new league year starts on Wednesday afternoon. As expected, the deal is a massive one for the soon-to-be former Panther.

Norwell has agreed to a five-year, $66 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money. Norwell’s contract sets new highs for guards in terms of total value, average per year and guaranteed money a year after Kevin Zeitler of the Browns did the same.

The move upgrades the interior of the Jaguars line, which should make both Leonard Fournette and Blake Bortles happy as they head into the 2018 season. It also strikes a blow to the Giants as General Manager Dave Gettleman drafted Norwell in Carolina and hoped to make him the centerpiece of an overhauled offensive line in his first offseason in his new job.

It’s a former Giants employee who got him, though, and Tom Coughlin’s second offseason running the Jaguars’ football operations is starting with a splash.