As free agents agree to terms, Tim Tebow gets cut

It would be foolish to get so caught up in football transactions that transactions from other sports involving former football players are overlooked.

Via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have cut Tim Tebow.

Tebow batted 0.056 in the Grapefruit League, striking out 11 times in 19 plate appearances, with 18 official at-bats. Tebow sprained an ankle on a sprinkler early in camp.

Mets G.M. Sandy Alderson has predicted that Tebow will eventually play Major League Baseball. And if the guy who ultimately controls the roster believes it, it has a good chance of happening.

But Tebow will need to be able to do much better than 1-for-18 if he wants to be anything other than a jersey-selling sideshow.

  1. Remember when he fielded a ground ball, went to pass it to the 1st baseman and threw it so far over his head that it cleared the fence? He puts more balls out of the park as an infielder making passes than he does as a batter.

    Yeah, Major Leaguer lol sure. What a joke.

  2. what a bum. both in baseball(cough cough steroidfest, cough cough) and in football.

    can you say mega b.u.s.t.

  6. With his workout ethic and fan appeal he should have listened and switched positions in the NFL not switch professional sports. Just my opinion.

  8. mrbiggstuff says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:28 pm
    Some people remain obsessed with Tim Tebow. After all this time.
    $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
    Not as obsessed as they are with that SJW from SF tho.

  9. barneyrumble says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:31 pm
    With his workout ethic and fan appeal he should have listened and switched positions in the NFL not switch professional sports. Just my opinion.

    —————————-
    Belichick wanted him to be a TE. But he said QB or cut me so Belichick accepted that offer. I think it was a mistake on Tebow’s part because I liked his chances of being a beast at TE.

  11. I’d prefer a Tebow story over a story about a cry-baby kneeling loser. Tebow got cut more than that moron, and moved on with his life. Typical, though, folks like him are only looking for hand outs, as though it’s “owed” to him.

  12. I feel bad this guy never had to go to an office 6 days a week and work for someone else. Funny he got cut from the Mets, a Major League Baseball team, considering he had not played baseball for 10 years. Now he will only work for the SEC Network and do charity work. How’s that National Championship, Heisman Trophy and being one of the Top 50 College Football Players ever working out for you now Timmy….

  13. well, there’s always miniature golf! And I’m sure if he plays miniature golf, PFT will still regularly update his progress!

Leave a Reply

