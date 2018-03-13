As free agents agree to terms, Tim Tebow gets cut

Getty Images

It would be foolish to get so caught up in football transactions that transactions from other sports involving former football players are overlooked.

Via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have cut Tim Tebow.

Tebow batted 0.056 in the Grapefruit League, striking out 11 times in 19 plate appearances, with 18 official at-bats. Tebow sprained an ankle on a sprinkler early in camp.

Mets G.M. Sandy Alderson has predicted that Tebow will eventually play Major League Baseball. And if the guy who ultimately controls the roster believes it, it has a good chance of happening.

But Tebow will need to be able to do much better than 1-for-18 if he wants to be anything other than a jersey-selling sideshow.